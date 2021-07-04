Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Reduced by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,737,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Capital International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital International Investors owned about 0.26% of Alphabet worth $3,584,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 99.0% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 205,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $423,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

GOOGL traded up $56.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,505.15. 1,300,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,368.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,508.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.