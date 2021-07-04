Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.0% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $465,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,510.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,328.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

