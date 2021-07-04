Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.0% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $233,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $78.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,510.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,176,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,267. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,328.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

