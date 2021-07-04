Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,760,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 88,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of Ambev stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.43. 16,661,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,799,126. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter worth $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 71.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter worth $33,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.60 price target on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on Ambev in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Grupo Santander downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ambev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

