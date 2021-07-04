Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,400 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 551,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of AMED opened at $264.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $196.96 and a 52 week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,725 shares of company stock worth $719,548. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,085,950,000 after buying an additional 120,989 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $457,729,000 after purchasing an additional 52,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $309,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 24.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,050,000 after purchasing an additional 178,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 49.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,397,000 after purchasing an additional 263,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

