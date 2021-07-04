AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 38.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 40.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 81,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $551.76 per share, with a total value of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,896,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $603.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $578.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $289.95 and a 12-month high of $657.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.16 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

