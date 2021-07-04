American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,284 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,629 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 201,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,833,273,000 after purchasing an additional 296,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,332,930,000 after purchasing an additional 194,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,056,805,000 after purchasing an additional 77,624 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $816,426,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.35.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,029,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,652. The stock has a market cap of $135.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $170.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

