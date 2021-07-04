American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,680,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 11,690,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of analysts have commented on AMWL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 3,846 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $72,381.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 726,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,665,145.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,940,356 shares in the company, valued at $36,866,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 503,274 shares of company stock worth $8,405,410. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Well by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,928 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American Well by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 100,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in American Well by 571.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 110,305 shares in the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.41. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

