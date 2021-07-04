Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $16,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $250.92 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.82 and a 12-month high of $269.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.11.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.11.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.