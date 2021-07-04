Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $16,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. TIAA Kaspick LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.11.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $250.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.82 and a 12 month high of $269.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

