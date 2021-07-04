Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 81,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 37,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 241,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $250.92 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.82 and a 12-month high of $269.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of -570.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.11.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.11.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.