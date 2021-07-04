Amon Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.80 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Amon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Amon has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $2,095.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00054766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00018386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.08 or 0.00792069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 708,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

