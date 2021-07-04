ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

AMSSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded AMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut AMS from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get AMS alerts:

Shares of AMSSY opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. AMS has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter. AMS had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 0.96%.

About AMS

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for AMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.