Analysts Anticipate Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fanhua.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fanhua by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fanhua by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.14. 34,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,600. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $812.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.59. Fanhua has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $22.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Fanhua’s payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

