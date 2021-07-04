Analysts Anticipate Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $884.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will post $884.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $868.20 million and the highest is $909.00 million. Flowserve posted sales of $924.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.29.

FLS stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. Flowserve has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 2.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

