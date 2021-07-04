Analysts Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to Announce $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to post $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79. Jones Lang LaSalle posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $12.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.17 to $13.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.76 to $14.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.53. The stock had a trading volume of 463,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,337. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.18. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $87.67 and a 52-week high of $212.95.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 26,800.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,039,000 after acquiring an additional 489,907 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 92,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

