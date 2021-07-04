Analysts Anticipate Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will report $19.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.56 million and the highest is $21.28 million. Nordic American Tankers reported sales of $93.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 79%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full-year sales of $121.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.70 million to $159.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $202.87 million, with estimates ranging from $180.46 million to $234.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%.

NAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAT stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.58 million, a P/E ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 0.60. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

