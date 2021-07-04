Analysts Anticipate NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $388.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will announce sales of $388.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $381.80 million to $401.80 million. NOW reported sales of $370.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

DNOW stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48. NOW has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $11.98.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

