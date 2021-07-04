Analysts Anticipate O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Post $6.97 EPS

Brokerages expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will report $6.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.50. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings per share of $7.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year earnings of $25.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.75 to $27.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $27.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.83 to $28.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $6.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $581.88. The company had a trading volume of 275,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $413.00 and a 1 year high of $582.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.04.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total value of $1,764,781.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,900.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total value of $8,660,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,418,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,148 shares of company stock worth $34,816,827 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.