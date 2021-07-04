Analysts Anticipate Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.58. Perrigo reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE PRGO traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $46.91. 860,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,930. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 42,787 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,936,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 44,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after purchasing an additional 135,331 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

