Analysts Anticipate Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) will report sales of $2.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.86 billion and the highest is $2.89 billion. Rogers Communications reported sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full year sales of $11.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $11.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $14.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rogers Communications.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCI. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,530 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,011,293,000 after buying an additional 9,968,026 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 127,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCI opened at $53.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.3981 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

