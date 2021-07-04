Analysts Anticipate Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Brokerages predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will announce sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the highest is $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. posted sales of $729.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SKX has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $53.14.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $213,029.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,895.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

