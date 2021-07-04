Analysts Anticipate SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will report earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($1.72). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 97,279.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,598 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $72,854,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $46,551,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 959,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after buying an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 26.1% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 587,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 121,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

SQZ stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.18. 185,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,122. SQZ Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15. The company has a market cap of $423.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.62.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.