Analysts Anticipate Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to report $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the lowest is $1.49 billion. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $5.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WCN opened at $119.66 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $91.20 and a 12 month high of $124.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.78, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.88%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

