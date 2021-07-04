Analysts Expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. BlackLine reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BL. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

NASDAQ BL opened at $113.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $71.20 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.40.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $53,924.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,919,144.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total value of $1,145,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,897 shares of company stock valued at $12,895,274. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 11.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 7.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

