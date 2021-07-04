Analysts Expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.07). CASI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 307.53% and a negative return on equity of 62.05%. The business had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CASI shares. Mizuho started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CASI opened at $1.50 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $209.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

