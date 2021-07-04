Analysts Expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) to report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). ESSA Pharma posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 114.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the first quarter worth $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 136.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 255.9% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter worth about $242,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EPIX opened at $28.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 1.64. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

