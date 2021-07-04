Analysts Expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.27). Evolus reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.74. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 736.81% and a negative net margin of 234.87%. The company had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EOLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upgraded Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Evolus by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Evolus by 52.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Evolus during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 17.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EOLS traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.79. 321,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,379. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $692.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.35. Evolus has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $17.38.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

