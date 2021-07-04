Analysts Expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

NYSE:KRP opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $782.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $13.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.68%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

