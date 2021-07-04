Analysts Expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Post Earnings of $7.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings of $7.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.70 and the lowest is $7.56. Mettler-Toledo International reported earnings of $5.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year earnings of $31.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.67 to $31.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $33.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.08 to $35.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share.

MTD traded up $20.02 on Friday, hitting $1,401.15. The company had a trading volume of 99,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,512. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,309.28. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $811.97 and a 12-month high of $1,403.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

