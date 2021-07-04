Analysts Expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Will Post Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to announce earnings per share of $2.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the lowest is $2.14. Polaris reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year earnings of $9.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.14 to $9.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Polaris.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.82.

PII traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $135.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,647. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 2.02. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.