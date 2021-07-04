Analysts Expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.14). Puma Biotechnology reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 375%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 318.22% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

PBYI stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 462,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.98 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $147,149.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,874 shares in the company, valued at $147,149.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,539 shares of company stock worth $213,196. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,626,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,251,000 after purchasing an additional 210,634 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after purchasing an additional 104,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,046,000 after acquiring an additional 109,738 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,392,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 8.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 91,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

