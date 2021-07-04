Analysts Expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $388.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to announce $388.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $389.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $388.90 million. Stride reported sales of $268.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

In other Stride news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $295,473.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $3,138,412.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,073,869.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,406 shares of company stock worth $5,635,902. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter worth $27,599,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Stride by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $32.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. Stride has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

