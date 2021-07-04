Analysts Expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Verso posted earnings per share of ($0.99) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.63 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verso by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 50,443 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Verso by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 231,005 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Verso by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Verso by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verso by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VRS opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $566.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.06. Verso has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.15%.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

