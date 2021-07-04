Analyzing NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) & Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) and Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get NeoMagic alerts:

This table compares NeoMagic and Tokyo Electron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tokyo Electron $13.20 billion 5.04 $2.28 billion $3.74 28.28

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than NeoMagic.

Volatility and Risk

NeoMagic has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NeoMagic and Tokyo Electron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A Tokyo Electron 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares NeoMagic and Tokyo Electron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A Tokyo Electron 17.36% 26.97% 18.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Tokyo Electron shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats NeoMagic on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeoMagic Company Profile

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for NeoMagic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoMagic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.