Anchor Price Tops $0.81 on Top Exchanges (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last seven days, Anchor has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor has a market cap of $10.45 million and approximately $13,288.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00053984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00017918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.02 or 0.00777620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,843.76 or 0.07982742 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

