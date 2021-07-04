ANON Reaches Market Cap of $18,257.51 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. ANON has a market cap of $18,257.51 and $1.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ANON has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One ANON coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001971 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00045362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00054367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

