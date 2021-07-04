Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Short Interest Down 20.4% in June

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $866,682,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 39.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after buying an additional 956,173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after buying an additional 715,968 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after buying an additional 541,603 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $387.20. 1,504,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Anthem has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $387.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem will post 24.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.79.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

