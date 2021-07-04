AntiMatter (MATTER) Market Capitalization Tops $3.91 Million

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and $548,500.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AntiMatter has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter (MATTER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 153,296,350 coins and its circulating supply is 16,831,922 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

