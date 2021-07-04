Anyswap Price Up 24.3% This Week (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00004972 BTC on exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $32.84 million and approximately $107,665.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00044781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00136501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00167338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,453.24 or 1.00059179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

