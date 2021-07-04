Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Holdings Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $18,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 662.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,415,000 after purchasing an additional 956,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $105,454,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in AON by 12.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,014,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,493,000 after acquiring an additional 451,871 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in AON by 16.2% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,347,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,207,000 after acquiring an additional 327,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in AON by 1,813.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $239.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.30. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $260.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.84.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

AON has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

