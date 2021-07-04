Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,372 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of Apartment Income REIT worth $12,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,491.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916 over the last three months.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.75. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $50.38.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

