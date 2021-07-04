APENFT Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week (NFT)

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One APENFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a market cap of $52.95 million and $52.85 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, APENFT has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00054983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.54 or 0.00796218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,842.76 or 0.08011055 BTC.

APENFT Coin Profile

APENFT (NFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

