APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 220,780 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,780 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.34% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $39,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,872,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $246,445,000 after acquiring an additional 116,681 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.44.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

