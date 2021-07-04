APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 992,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,497 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.20% of Discovery worth $31,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Discovery by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Discovery by 19.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 74.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Discovery by 11.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

