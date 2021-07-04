APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,557 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.16% of Nasdaq worth $33,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $94,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.34.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $177.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.31. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.53.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

