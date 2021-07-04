APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Stock Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.67% of Quidel worth $30,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 14,666.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 112,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,414,000 after acquiring an additional 111,907 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the first quarter worth $237,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the first quarter worth $316,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 65.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,773,000 after buying an additional 76,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the first quarter worth $2,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

In other news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,868.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.80.

QDEL opened at $125.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 5.76. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $306.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.47.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million. Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.