APG Asset Management N.V. Has $29.30 Million Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 223,008 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.49% of Sealed Air worth $29,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,702,000 after buying an additional 2,071,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,044 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,811,000 after purchasing an additional 702,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 1,289.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 649,202 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

Shares of SEE opened at $59.31 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $31.98 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

