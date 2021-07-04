APG Asset Management N.V. Has $36.62 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.44% of Henry Schein worth $36,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 52.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1,087.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

HSIC opened at $75.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.00.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSIC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

