APG Asset Management N.V. Has $40.62 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 55,861 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Lululemon Athletica worth $40,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $368.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.85. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 68.36, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.39.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.